ABSU Appeals for Implementation of All Clauses of MoS of the BTR Accord

The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) appealed for speedy implementation of all the clauses of the MoS of the BTR Accord in time bound manner.

The union demanded the extension of boundary through boundary commission, ST (H) status to the Boro-Kachari living in Hill districts, provincialisation of schools and colleges and implementation of Forest Right Act, 2006.

The students union also demanded for early release of all the jailed members of NDFB including former Chairman of NDFB Ranjan Daimary and also to withdraw all the remaining cases of NDFB members, rehabilitation to the remaining cadres, ex-gratia to the next of the kin of martyr families and recruitment of the Bodo youths as per the spirit of the accord.

The union also appeals for notification of villages, formation of the constituencies and conduct of election to the newly created Boro-Kachari welfare Autonomous Council.

In regard to the Bodoland council government, the union demand for early constitution of Bodoland Selection Board as it has been dissolved by the Governor of Assam during Governor’s rule in May, 2020.