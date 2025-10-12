ABSU demands Full Implementation Of Bodo Accord, Annouces Statewide Rallies

The All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) president Dipen Boro held a press meet at its Bodofa cultural complex in Kokrajhar today.

During the event, Boro mentioned the key decision passed at the special representatives’ meeting held in Rangia on October 8.

The union reiterated its demand for the implementation of all clauses of the 2020 Bodo Accord, emphasising that failure to do so would prompt a strong democratic movement.

For this demand, ABSU announced rallies in every district in late October, followed by a protest programme in New Delhi towards the end of November.

On the matter of the recognition of six communities, ABSU clarified its stance, asserting that the identity of 14 indigenous communities in Assam should not be compromised.

The union also urged the upcoming parliamentary session to adopt the 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill.

Other demands included holding TET examinations for Bodo residents in Karbi Anglong, a step toward regionalisation of schools as per the Bodo Accord.

Also, to take proactive measures by the government to curb increasing alcohol, gambling, drug abuse, and antisocial activities.

ABSU Chief Dipen Boro also informed that discussions regarding the TET exam demand had taken place with Education Minister Ranoj Pegu.

