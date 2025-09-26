Shyamkanu Mahanta Pushes for Anticipatory Bail

Accused socio-cultural activist Shyamkanu Mahanta has formally launched his legal fight in connection with the Zubeen Garg death probe.

Mahanta has distanced himself from Assam-based lawyers and engaged Delhi-based counsel Advocate Anita Charan to represent him. Sources confirmed that through Advocate Charan, Mahanta has already secured a certified copy of the FIR and obtained the detailed seizure list of materials collected by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Crucially, Mahanta has now begun the process of filing for anticipatory bail under Charan’s legal guidance — a move seen as a strategic step ahead of his likely questioning by the CID.

Notably, Mahanta had earlier approached four prominent lawyers in Assam, but after they reportedly declined to take up his case, he turned to Delhi to build his legal defense.

This development comes at a time when the CID has summoned Mahanta, Siddharta Sharma, and 11 Assamese expatriates in Singapore to appear within 10 days, warning of lookout notices in case of non-compliance.

This is a developing story..