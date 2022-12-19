Achiever Awards 2022: Assam CM Lauds Jayanta Baruah for Gifting Braille Version of ‘Hemkosh’

Speaking at the eighth edition of the Achiever Awards 2022 organised by Sadin-Pratidin Group at the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) auditorium, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded Sadin-Pratidin Group and Editor of Asomiya Pratidin Jayanta Baruah for publication Braille version of ‘Hemkosh’.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The ‘Hemkosh’ has been playing the role of a guiding pillar through the ages. I would like to thank Mr. Jayanta Baruah for gifting us with the Braille version of ‘Hemkosh’. Mr. Baruah has fulfilled his responsibility towards society by publishing South-East Asia's first Braille dictionary.”

CM Sarma also congratulated all the award winners of the Achiever Awards 2022.

Meanwhile, hailing the presence of Former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind at the occasion, CM Sarma said, “We are really happy to have our former president Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji amidst us to grace this award ceremony. After his glorious tenure as the President of India, this is his first visit to Assam and Meghalaya. On behalf of the people of Assam, I extend a warm welcome to Kovind Ji.

Speaking about the history of journalism, the chief minister said, “During the independence movement, the media of Assam played the role of a vigilant guard. The media have to move forward with the progressive society. The upcoming journalists should be able to send a positive message of socio-cultural life.”