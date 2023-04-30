ACS Officer Mukul Kathar Dismissed from Duties in Domestic Violence Case

Kathar was dismissed after a notice was issued by IAS Jadav Saikia, Secretary to the Government of Assam, Personnel Department.

On April 22, the senior ACS officer in Assam’s Diphu was accused of physical assault by his wife’s family members. In this regard, two FIRs were registered against him, one by his wife Lindali Terangpi and the other by his sister-in-law. The elder sister, while speaking to media persons, alleged that at around 6.20 pm, Kathar came to her near a shop where she was sitting inside a vehicle, and he opened the door and beat her while looking for his wife.

He was asking about his wife’s whereabouts and threatened the elder sister that she would face difficult circumstances if he doesn’t find Lindali. Not only this, he was further accused of blank firing near his wife’s maternal home following which Lindali filed an FIR against him the next day. Meanwhile, Lindali’s elder sister had lodged an FIR at Diphu Police Station against the ACS officer of physical assault on the same day the incident occurred.