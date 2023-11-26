ACS Tridip Rai Summoned by SIT in APSC Cash-For-Job Scam

On November 22, a total of 34 civil servants were apprehended in connection to the APSC scam 2014. The officers were nabbed from different locations and brought to Guwahati by the SIT constituted to probe the scam.

Two arrested civil servants were also remanded to five days of police custody by the court of the chief judicial magistrate on the same day. The two arrested officers are Shahjahan Sarkar and Aishwarya Jeevan Baruah.

Notably, the names of the 34 civil servants who have been nabbed were implicated in the inquiry report of Justice (retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission.

Earlier this month, the Assam government has initiated departmental proceedings against 34 Assam Civil Service (ACS), Assam Police Service (APS) and other elite service officers selected by the APSC for 2013 batch.

The chief minister’s office (CMO) said the government swung into action based on the report, submitted before the state government and the subsequent directive from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.