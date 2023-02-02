Action On Child Marriage Cases In Assam To Start Tomorrow: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday reiterated that the government is firm in its resolve to end the "menace of child marriage" in the state.
The chief minister urged the people to cooperate in the initiative and said that the action on the 4,004 registered cases would begin tomorrow. (February 3).
"Assam Govt is firm in its resolve to end the menace of child marriage in the state. So far @assampolice has registered 4,004 cases across the state and more police action is likely in days ahead. Action on the cases will begin starting February 3. I request all to cooperate,” CM Sarma said on Twitter.
According to the data shared by the CM, most child marriage cases were registered in Dhubri district (370) and the least in Hailakandi (1).
A total of 123 cases were registered in Bongaigaon, 35 in Cachar, 125 in Darang, 75 in Dibrugarh, 157 in Goalpara, 255 in Hojai, 80 in Kamrup, 204 in Kokrajhar, 113 in Nagaon, 224 in Morigaon, and 110 in Tamilpur amongst others.
Earlier last month, CM Sarma had announced that the state government would launch a massive crackdown across the state to stop cases of child marriage.
He said that cases will be registered under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, if the bride is between 14 to 18 years old.