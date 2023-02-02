Action On Child Marriage Cases In Assam To Start Tomorrow: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday reiterated that the government is firm in its resolve to end the "menace of child marriage" in the state.

The chief minister urged the people to cooperate in the initiative and said that the action on the 4,004 registered cases would begin tomorrow. (February 3).

"Assam Govt is firm in its resolve to end the menace of child marriage in the state. So far @assampolice has registered 4,004 cases across the state and more police action is likely in days ahead. Action on the cases will begin starting February 3. I request all to cooperate,” CM Sarma said on Twitter.