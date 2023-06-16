Addl. SPs Transferred In Fresh Reshuffle In Assam Police

The Home (A) Department of the Assam government on Friday carried out a reshuffle in the state police department wherein a number of Additional Superindendent of Police (Addl. SPs) were transferred.
Here is the list of officers who have been transferred:
In the interest of public service, Smti. Gayatri Sonowal, APS (DR-2010), Additional Superintendent of Police (Border), Karbi Anglong is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Bajali with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.
In the interest of public service, Dr. Debajit Nath, APS (DR-2010), Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Sivasagar is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Dibrugarh with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.
In the interest of public service, Smti. Papori Chetia, APS (DR-2010), 2nd-in-Command, 12th APBn., Jamugurihat, Sonitpur and attached to S.B. Organization, Kahilipara, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Dibrugarh with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Bitul Chetia, APS transferred.
In the interest of public service, Shri Iftikhar Ali, APS (DR-2010), Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Police Control Room), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Border), Nagaon with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.
In the interest of public service, Shri Prakash Medhi, APS (DR-2013), Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Chirang is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Sivasagar with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Dr. Debajit Nath, APS transferred.
In the interest of public service, Shri Bitul Chetia, APS (DR-2013), Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Dibrugarh is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Kaziranga National Park), under STF, Assam with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.
In the interest of public service, Smti. Rashmi Rekha Sarmah, APS (DR-2013), Additional Superintendent of Police (Border), Bajali is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Chirang with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Prakash Medhi, APS transferred.