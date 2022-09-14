Adivasi Militant Groups from Assam to Sign Peace Accord on Sept 15

The Centre and Assam Government will sign peace agreement with Adivasi militant groups of the state on September 15 (Thursday) in New Delhi.

The groups that would sign the ceasefire past are All Adivasi National Liberation Army, Adivasi Cobra Militant of Assam, Birsa Commando Force, Santhal Tiger Force, and Adivasi People's Army. The groups are in ceasefire and living in designated camps.

The Adivasi militant groups are currently under ceasefire agreement with the government.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the signing of peace accords on Thursday.

Taking to twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “Held a meeting with rebel Adivasi groups, currently under ceasefire, regarding final settlement to be signed on 15 September 2022 in New Delhi in presence of Hon'ble Union HM Shri @AmitShah ji. I'm sure signing of the agreement will usher in a new era of peace & harmony in Assam.”