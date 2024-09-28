ADRE 2024: Mobile Internet to Be Disabled Tomorrow Across Assam

The Assam government is taking significant measures to ensure a fair and transparent recruitment process for grade-III vacancies.
The "State Level Recruitment Commission for grade-III" is set to conduct written examinations on September 29, 2024, with a staggering 7,34,080 candidates registered across 822 examination centers in 27 districts.
To curb potential cheating and maintain public safety, the government has announced a temporary suspension of mobile internet services statewide from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on the day of the exams.
However, voice calls and broadband services will remain functional during this period. This decision comes in response to past incidents of malpractice facilitated by mobile data access.
Ajay Tewari, Additional Chief Secretary of the Home & Political Department, emphasized the need for a free and transparent examination process.
Violations of this directive will result in penalties under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885. The government aims to eliminate any loopholes that might undermine the integrity of the recruitment process.