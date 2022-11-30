Adult Elephant Found Dead In Assam's Tinsukia

An adult elephant was found dead at Pengeri in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Wednesday morning.

The tusker was first spotted by locals at Pengeri Khatanpani Range, after which they informed forest officials.

Sources said that the deceased elephant had blood and froth coming out his mouth.

The exact cause of its death will be established after post-mortem, forest officials informed.

Meanwhile, locals suspect that the elephant died to due to food poisoning.

Recently, the carcass of an elephant calf was recovered from a tea estate in Assam’s Jorhat district.

It is learned that the calf was roughly three-months-old during the time of its death.