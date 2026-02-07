Adult Male Tiger Found Dead in Kaziranga’s Burhapahar Range

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has reported the death of an adult male tiger. The tiger, estimated to be between 10 and 15 years old, was found dead on Saturday in a channel of the Brahmaputra River near the Baneshwar Forest Camp under the Burhapahar forest range.

Forest personnel discovered the carcass during routine patrolling in the area, which falls under the administrative jurisdiction of the Kaziranga Tiger Reserve. Following the recovery, senior officials of the forest department, along with a veterinary doctor, rushed to the site to assess the situation.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on the spot to determine the cause of death. According to preliminary observations by forest officials, the tiger is suspected to have died after a territorial fight with another tiger. Such clashes are not uncommon among ageing male tigers, particularly as they compete to retain or reclaim dominance over territory.

Officials said visible injuries on the body point towards an aggressive encounter rather than poaching or human interference. However, they added that the final cause of death will be confirmed only after detailed post-mortem findings and further investigation.

