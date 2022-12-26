Adult Tiger Rescued from Umananda Released at Nameri National Park

The full-grown male Royal Bengal tiger which was rescued from Umananda Temple premises in Guwahati on December 20 was released at the Nameri National Park on Sunday morning.

The rescued tiger was kept under observation for four days at the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati.

According to an official of the zoo, the decision to release the tiger at the Nameri National Park was taken to augment tiger population there.

The Nameri National Park is about 216 kms from Guwahati. According to government data in 2021, the national had three tigers, one of the four habitats of big cats in Assam.

It may be mentioned that the adult tiger had reportedly been on a prowl near the Umananda temple on December 20. The tiger had reportedly swam across the River Brahmaputra and reached the river islet. The tiger was caged after conducting a prolonged search operation.