Advantage Assam 2.0: Hardeep Singh Puri Commits to Strengthening Assam’s Oil & Gas Infrastructure

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today took centre stage at a high-powered thematic session on "Unlocking Assam’s Energy Potential: Building Future-Ready Oil and Gas Infrastructure, Innovation, and Investment Aligned with Global Energy Transitions."

The session, part of Advantage Assam 2.0, saw the presence of Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, alongside industry stalwarts, as discussions unfolded on Assam’s transformative strides in the energy sector.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sarma underscored Assam’s historic role in shaping India’s oil industry, dating back to the late 19th century. "Assam remains a powerhouse in India’s energy landscape, boasting vast hydrocarbon reserves and a skilled workforce," he stated, emphasizing the state’s critical contribution to the nation's energy security. With a staggering 12% of India’s natural gas reserves and producing half of the country's onshore natural gas, Assam continues to be a key player in the sector.

Highlighting the state's refining strength, the Chief Minister noted that Assam houses four operational refineries with a combined refining capacity of 7.45 million metric tonnes (MMT), ensuring a steady fuel supply for the nation. The state’s retail network boasts 1,180 outlets, while annual LPG consumption stands at an impressive 0.5 MMT. Leading petrochemical giants—including Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL), Assam Petro-chemicals Limited (APL), and Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL)—play a pivotal role in driving state revenues, contributing over ₹11,700 crore annually in royalties and taxes.

Looking ahead, CM Sarma painted a promising future for Assam’s hydrocarbon sector, predicting that by 2030, crude oil availability is set to double, and natural gas production will surge from 3.2 to 6.3 billion cubic meters (BCM). He highlighted the expansion of BCPL and NRL, positioning Assam as an emerging petrochemical hub—fostering industrial growth and generating employment.

A major focal point of the session was the Hydrocarbon Vision 2030, under which Assam is witnessing massive infrastructural advancements. The Barauni-Guwahati Pipeline (BGPL) is now bridging Assam with the national gas grid, while the 1,670 km North East Gas Grid (NEGG) is set to revolutionize regional energy connectivity. The City Gas Distribution (CGD) network, with 22 CNG stations, is expanding rapidly, accelerating Assam’s clean energy adoption.

In a groundbreaking move, CM Sarma revealed that Oil India Limited (OIL) has commissioned India’s first Green Hydrogen plant in Jorhat, producing 10 kilograms per day using solar power. Collaboration between IIT Guwahati and OIL is furthering research in this frontier technology, with plans to integrate green hydrogen into transportation and industrial sectors. Assam, he noted, is brimming with upstream and downstream investment opportunities, particularly in green hydrogen, green ammonia, sustainable aviation fuels, compressed biogas, and smart chemicals.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, in his address, reaffirmed the Government of India’s commitment to bolstering Assam’s energy sector. He shed light on crucial policy frameworks such as the Oilfield Regulation & Development Act and the Open Acreage Licensing Policy, while exuding confidence that Assam will play an even bigger role in shaping India’s energy security framework.

CM Sarma, acknowledging Minister Puri’s presence at Advantage Assam 2.0, expressed optimism that his insights would further Assam’s energy ambitions. The Chief Minister also took the opportunity to request the Union Minister’s support in expanding the capacity of Bongaigaon Refinery.

On the sidelines of the event, CM Sarma virtually inaugurated several new CNG retail projects in Kokrajhar and Amguri, marking yet another step towards sustainable energy solutions.

The session also featured an engaging panel discussion, moderated by Kaustubh Verma, MD & Partner at Boston Consulting Group, where industry leaders deliberated on Assam’s evolving role in India’s energy roadmap. Notable attendees included Dr. Ranjit Rath (CMD, Oil India Limited), Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan (MD, Numaligarh Refinery Limited), Dr. Stephen Sam Algar (Head of Exploration, Cairn Vedanta), Saugata Ghosh (Director & Country Head, Matheson Hydrogen Pvt Ltd), and Suresh Manglani (CEO, Adani Total Gas Ltd).

The event commenced with a welcome address by Kaushik Rai, Minister of Mines & Minerals, Government of Assam, setting the tone for an insightful discussion on Assam’s burgeoning energy sector.

