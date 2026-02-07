Ahead of 2026 Polls, Dhubri Takes EVM, VVPAT Awareness to the Streets

With the 2026 Assam Assembly elections approaching, the Dhubri district administration on Saturday rolled out a wide-ranging voter awareness campaign to familiarise people with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) system.

The initiative has been launched in line with guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam. The primary aim is to build confidence among voters by helping them understand the voting process and ensuring transparency during elections.

The campaign began with the inauguration of an exhibition polling booth by Additional District Commissioner Devajyoti Gogoi. The booth has been set up to provide a hands-on experience to voters, allowing them to see and understand how votes are cast and verified through the VVPAT system.

As part of the outreach effort, ADC Gogoi also flagged off specially equipped mobile awareness vans that will travel across all five Assembly constituencies in Dhubri district. These vans will visit both rural and urban areas, including local markets and weekly haats, to reach a large number of people.

Each mobile van is fitted with demonstration EVM and VVPAT units, where voters can take part in mock voting exercises. Officials said this interactive approach will help clear doubts, reduce confusion, and make voters more comfortable with the voting process.

District officials said the main objective of the drive is to ensure that voters are well-informed and confident when they cast their votes on polling day. By taking the voting machines directly to the public, the administration hopes to improve voter awareness and encourage greater participation in the upcoming elections.

The awareness campaign will continue across Dhubri district in the coming weeks, with special focus on remote and interior areas, to ensure maximum outreach well before the 2026 Assembly elections.

