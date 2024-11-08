Ahead of Bypolls, Gaurav Gogoi Pricks Assam CM Sarma With Tea Tribe Issue

In a blazing counter-attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has raised a series of critical questions regarding the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) treatment meted out to various indigenous communities of the state.
Gogoi first questioned the BJP’s decisions in the 2024 Sonitpur Lok Sabha elections, asking why no candidates were given from the tea tribe community or Gorkha communities.
He sought clarification on the BJP’s move to reduce three prominent candidates - Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Rameshwar Teli, and Pallab Lochan Das during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The Congress MP also raised concerns over a tragic incident involving a tribal man who was killed in a hit-and-run accident during a convoy led by Assam Cabinet Minister Piyush Hazarika. Despite the severity of the situation, no case was reportedly filed.
Moreover, Gogoi pointed out the less representation of tea tribes, adivasis, and the Gorkha community in the state cabinet, questioning why these communities were being sidelined in key political positions.
Finally, Gogoi demanded transparency regarding the private tea gardens and resorts owned by BJP leaders in indigenous and tribal areas of Assam.
Gogoi’s cross question comes after Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday accused the Congress party of mistreating the Gorkha and Adivasi communities during its time in power. Speaking at a rally in Behali, CM Sarma drew a stark contrast between the Congress-led regime and the current BJP government’s approach to these communities.
Notably, with just four days left for the by-polls in Assam, Gaurav Gogoi's questions have once again intensified the political discourse. As a response to this, CM Sarma slammed the Congress party stating that several people from the Adivasi, Gorkha and Assamese community were hacked to death during their rule in Behali.