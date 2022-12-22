AHRC Asks Nagaon Admin to Submit Report on Eviction by Jan 18

The Assam human rights commission (AHRC) has asked the Nagaon district administration to submit a detailed report on the recent eviction drive being carried out near Batradava Than.

The AHRC has directed deputy commissioner of Nagaon Narendra Kumar Shah to submit a detailed report on the Batradava eviction case by January 18 next.

Notably, the Assam government has carried out the eviction drive on Monday and Tuesday.

Over 1200 bighas of land were cleared from alleged encroachers in Santijan Bazaar area, Haidubi, Lalungaon, Jamaibasti and Balisatra of Batadrava Mouza under Dhing revenue circle of Nagaon district.

The eviction drive was carried out in the presence of heavy deployment of security personnel.

The eviction drive is aimed at clearing encroached government lands in four villages in the district.

The Nagaon SP informed that people in the area have been cooperative as over 80 percent of them dismantled their houses, shops and other structures and moved out.

Notably, the district administration had served notices to over 1000 families in October to clear the encroached land.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday asserted that eviction drives to clear government and forest land in the state will continue.

Speaking in the assembly yesterday during a Zero Hour discussion initiated by Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Sarma said the BJP government will continue to carry out eviction exercises and “there is no point talking about it”.

“Eviction is a continuous process and it won’t stop. We will clear forest and government land (across the state) as well as in Batadrava,” he said.

Sarma said Sattras (Vaishnavite monasteries), just like Batadrava, represent the identity and culture of the Assamese people.