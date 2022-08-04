Air Marshal Dilip Kumar Patnaik Visits Assam

Air Marshal Dilip Kumar Patnaik, AOC in Chief, Eastern Air Command was on a 4-day visit to Assam from July 31 till August 3.

His visit comes in a bid to improve jointmanship and synergy in the sister services.

He visited the Air Force Station in Tezpur. The Air Marshal also flew a sortie in the Su-30MKI combat aircraft during his visit.

He also visited Gajraj Corps and was briefed on key operational issues at the Corps Headquarters.

Taking to twitter, Gajraj Corps wrote, “Yet another step towards improved jointmanship and synergy between the sister services, Air Marshal Dilip Kumar Patnaik, AOC in C, Eastern Air Command visited #GajrajCorps. He was briefed on key operational issues at the Corps HQ.”