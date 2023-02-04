Air Marshal SP Dharkar Visits Tezpur Air Base, Reviews Exercise 'Poorvi Akash'

Last month, the Indian Air Force (IAF) released a statement that the exercise will involve the activation of the Command's fighter, helicopter and transport assets towards the routine practice of aerial drills, including joint exercises.

"Eastern Air Command will be conducting its annual Command-level exercise during the first week of February 2023. This exercise, named POORVI AKASH, is being conducted after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The exercise will involve the activation of the Command's fighter, helicopter and transport assets towards the routine practice of aerial drills, including joint exercises," the IAF statement reads.

Meanwhile, IAF will also carry out Exercise Pralay involving all its major air bases in the northeast including the recently moved drone squadrons in the northeast amid the ongoing standoff with China, informed officials.

According to officials, the exercise would see major combat assets of the IAF including the Rafale and Su-30 fighter jets activated along with the transport and other aircraft.