"AIUDF Cannot Be Our Ally, They Follow Communal Politics," Says Akhil Gogoi on Political Ties

Raijor Dal President and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Friday clarified his stance regarding political alliances and ticket distribution ahead of the upcoming elections, stressing the need for internal deliberations, careful planning, and restraint.

Speaking to reporters, Gogoi stated, “We do not have any alliance or friendship with opposition parties under the AIUDF. The AIUDF is a communal party.” He added that in this matter, he is in complete agreement with Gaurav Gogoi.

Addressing remarks made by Gaurav Gogoi about Congress fielding candidates in all constituencies, Akhil Gogoi emphasized the importance of a thoughtful and structured approach. “If an alliance is to function properly, ticket distribution should not be done publicly but through thorough internal discussions,” he said.

He also appealed to party members, leaders, and supporters to exercise caution and discretion in their statements. “I humbly request everyone not to say anything that may hurt anyone’s feelings. Let us show respect for each individual and maintain restraint while making public remarks,” Gogoi added.

His statements underline Gogoi’s emphasis on internal cohesion, disciplined communication, and unity within the party ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

