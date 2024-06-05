AIUDF Leader Badruddin Ajmal Set to Scrutinize Resounding Loss in Dhubri

Accepting the significant defeat in losing his stronghold of Dhubri by over 1 million votes, AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal expressed the need for time to thoroughly analyze the election outcome. He assured supporters that despite the setback in the three Lok Sabha seats contested, the party remains determined to stage a comeback in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.
Addressing a late-night press conference, Ajmal emphasized the importance of understanding the reasons behind the defeat, particularly in Dhubri, Nagaon, and Karimganj constituencies. The Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Assam, Rakibul Hussain, won the Dhubri seat with a significant margin against Ajmal.
Ajmal attributed the electoral setback to what he termed a "tsunami" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, citing issues such as potential changes to the Constitution, exaggerated seat claims, and controversial policies. Despite AIUDF candidates' poor performance in Nagaon and Karimganj, Ajmal expressed confidence in the party's ability to bounce back and cited examples of political comebacks globally.
Looking ahead, Ajmal affirmed the party's commitment to rectifying its shortcomings and asserted confidence in winning the 2026 Assembly elections, drawing parallels with the resurgence of opposition parties in India and worldwide.