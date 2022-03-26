AIUDF MLA Claims of forming Govt in Assam in 2026 or 2031

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Karimuddin Barbhuyan on Saturday hinted that all is not well within the party as there is growing dissent against the party chief Badruddin Ajmal.

The MLA exuded confidence of the party forming government in Assam in the next 5-10 years but claimed that Ajmal will not be the chief minister.

Speaking t0 ANI he said, "I want to make it clear that we will be in the government by 2026 or 2031. Maulana Badruddin Ajmal is not going to be the CM."

"We understand the sentiment of the people, CM will be from someone among us mainstream Axomia people," added Karimuddin Barbhuyan.

The AIUDF leader lashed out against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state for failing to evict illegal immigrants from the state.

"Political parties are creating a mere atmosphere of Bangladeshi people ruining Assam but while being in power they haven't done anything to evict them. It's just a political issue for BJP and AGP to gain power in the state," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora said that the state government has decided to move Supreme Court seeking re-verification of the National Register of Citizens (that was published in 2019 August).

Earlier in 2020 last, Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) State Coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma had submitted an affidavit before the Gauhati High Court and said that the NRC list which was published on August 31, 2019, was just a supplementary list of NRC and 4795 ineligible person names were included in the list.

