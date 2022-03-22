AIUDF MLA Compares Jinnah with RSS

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Rafiqul Islam on Tuesday said that Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have similarities alleging that both wanted to divide the country on the basis of religion.

Islam said, “Jinnah divided the country into two parts - India and Pakistan. And the BJP and the RSS are also doing the same thing, and they are dividing Hindu and Muslim, Dalits and non-Dalits.”

The AIUDF MLA said that his party does not support the division of people on the basis of caste, community and religion. "But the BJP government is spreading hatred and this is not a good sign," he said.

The MLA, while commenting on 'The Kashmir Files' movie, said that he requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rehabilitate the Kashmiri Pandits.

"The Prime Minister is supporting 'The Kashmir Files' movie and he should start the procedure of rehabilitating the Kashmiri Pandits. He should also hold an inquiry into the killings in Kashmir, which is the responsibility of the PM and the BJP government. Justice should be ensured to the Kashmiri Pandits. However, the BJP's motto is to spread hatred,” he added.

