AIUDF Moves Supreme Court To Stop Delimitation Process of Constituency

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has approached the Supreme Court to stop the proposed delimitation plan for their constituency, this announcement was made by AIUDF MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya in Delhi.
Along with the Congress party, eleven other political parties have also arrived in Delhi to address the issue, Barbhuiya said.
Barbhuiya criticized the visiting parties, accusing them of taking advantage of luxurious accommodations in five-star hotels. He further alleged that their presence in Delhi was merely a political drama.
Barbhuiya on his official Twitter handle wrote, “A case has been filed by AIUDF in Supreme Court to stop the delimitation process. Filing of Case No. SCIN01-00317-2023, signed by Suzam Uddin Laskar, MLA & Vice President AIUDF Central Committee, on behalf of the party.”
Earlier on July 7, around eleven opposition parties, including the Congress submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission against the delimitation exercise being carried out in the state.
Leaders of the 11 parties met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to share a representation of their collective opposition to the delimitation exercise.
They held a dharna at Jantar Mantar before giving their memorandum to the EC.