AIUDF President Ajmal Claims BJP's Hopes Hinge on Muslim Votes

In a strategic move, Ajmal mentioned earlier in November that AIUDF had allocated 11 seats to the Congress to combat the Bharatiya Janata Party in the impending Lok Sabha elections. He outlined their electoral plans, declaring, "We will contest in 3 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam. We will contest in Dhubri, Nagaon, and Karimganj seats, and we have given away the other 11 seats to the Congress to fight against the BJP. AIUDF will support the INDIA bloc."