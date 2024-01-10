AIUDF President Ajmal Claims BJP's Hopes Hinge on Muslim Votes

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) President Badruddin Ajmal asserted during a press conference in Goalpara that the BJP's success in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the formation of the central government hinges significantly on securing Muslim votes.
Ajmal, accompanied by party leaders, disclosed, "Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat also said that we should go to Muslim areas, visit mosques and madrasas and bring at least 10 percent of the votes so that we can form the government; otherwise, we cannot."
Lok Sabha MP Ajmal extended an invitation, stating, "If they (Muslims) will come along, then we will welcome them."
He further conveyed that their party has counseled its members and supporters against voting for the BJP in the upcoming elections, asserting, "We have already directed our party members and supporters and advised them that not a single vote goes to the BJP."
In a strategic move, Ajmal mentioned earlier in November that AIUDF had allocated 11 seats to the Congress to combat the Bharatiya Janata Party in the impending Lok Sabha elections. He outlined their electoral plans, declaring, "We will contest in 3 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam. We will contest in Dhubri, Nagaon, and Karimganj seats, and we have given away the other 11 seats to the Congress to fight against the BJP. AIUDF will support the INDIA bloc."
Simultaneously, amidst discussions among the INDIA partners regarding a seat-sharing agreement for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, BJP national president JP Nadda arrived in Guwahati on Tuesday to chair crucial party meetings in the state. Sources revealed that Nadda would preside over the state executive and core committee meetings of the party's Assam unit, strategically planning for the upcoming elections.
It is noteworthy that Assam, with 14 Lok Sabha seats, currently has nine MPs from the BJP, three from the Congress, one from AIUDF, and an independent candidate representing one seat. The political landscape in the state remains dynamic as parties gear up for the electoral battle.