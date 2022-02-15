AJP Names Chittaranjan Basumatary for Majuli By-polls

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) named Chittaranjan Basumatary for the upcoming Majuli by-polls. The voting for by-polls will be held on March 7.

The party announced the candidates name through a press conference addressed by its President Lurin jyoti Gogoi and General Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan.

On Monday BJP announced the candidate name for the by-poll. The saffron party named Bhuban Gam for the by-polls.

Basumatary contested from the Dhemaji Constituency in the Assam Assembly polls, 2021who represented the party AJP. He contested against Ranoj Pegu of Bhartiya Janata Party and Sailen Sonowal of the Indian National Congress.



However, Congress has made its alliance with AJP for the by-polls.

The by-election for the Majuli Assembly constituency in Assam will be held on March 7.

The announcement was made by the Election Commission of India on February 6. The counting of the votes will take place on March 10, informed the commission.

Addressing the press conference, AJP said that five candidates sought candidature for the by-polls but they have named Basumatary based on the political career.