AJYCP Seeks Govt Support for Pig Rearers And Small Tea Growers

The Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) president, Palash Changmai, on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led state government, accusing it of complete failure in containing the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF) in Assam.

Addressing a press conference, Changmai said the disease has assumed an alarming form in recent months, yet the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department has failed miserably to control it even after five years.

He alleged that pigs brought in from outside Assam are being sold without proper health checks, leading to mass infections. “The swine fever spread from imported pigs. The government and the department have failed to assess the seriousness of the situation in rural Assam,” Changmai stated.

He demanded market-rate compensation for owners whose pigs have died and urged the government to arrange vaccines immediately to prevent further losses.

Turning his attention to the small tea growers, Changmai said the government has done nothing to support them despite their key role in the state’s rural economy.

“Farmers are forced to sell tea leaves at 10–12 per kg, while production costs exceed 12. This is unsustainable,” he said.

He asserted that distributing dal, sugar, and salt at subsidized rates cannot strengthen rural economies.

Instead, the government should provide financial grants per bigha to small tea growers and supply fertilizers and pesticides at half price.

Changmai further alleged that national and international tea buyers are not paying fair prices for dry tea leaves, worsening the economic plight of growers.

On the ongoing debate over ST status for six communities, the AJYCP president said the government must handle the issue sensitively.

“We have seen what is happening in Manipur. Those already enjoying Scheduled Tribe status are opposing the inclusion of six more groups. Such division must be avoided—dialogue is the only way forward,” he said.

Changmai condemned the recent remarks made a CEM of an Autonomous Council against AATASU president Basanta Gogoi, calling the comments “unacceptable.”

Appealing for restraint, the AJYCP urged both sides to act responsibly and prevent the issue from being politicized.

