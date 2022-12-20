Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi Suspended from Assam Assembly

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi was on Tuesday suspended on the first day of the winter session of the Assam Assembly session for the duration of the Question Hour speaker Biswajit Daimary for "disrupting proceedings".

Gogoi was taken out of the House by putting marshal.

The Sivasagar legislator had wanted to ask a supplementary question pertaining to violence against women to which the Speaker disallowed.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary told Gogoi to ask question rather than giving lecture and suspended him from the Assembly.

After being suspended, Gogoi said that the house was only intolerant against him out of the opposition MLAs. “The government wants to do injustice to the constituency by re-determining the Sivasagar constituency,” he said.

"Assam tops the list among the Indian states in the crimes against women.Last year,48 women were raped and killed in Assam.Every day instances of chain snatching,sexual harassment is becoming common in cities like Guwahati.For raising this imp issue I was suspended from the ALA," he wrote in a tweet.