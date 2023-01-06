Delimitation of Constituencies will Create Problem: Akhil Gogoi

Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal President Akhil Gogoi opposed the delimitation of constituencies saying that it will create problem.

Addressing a press conference today in Sivasagar, Akhil Gogoi said that three constituencies of Upper Assam- Sivasagar, Golaghat and Dibrugarh are likely to be deducted.

He further raised the question as to how the government would secure the indigenous by deducting the constituencies of Upper Assam adding that with the deduction of the constituencies, no indigenous will be secured.

He also said that the decision of cutting off Amguri constituency will not be accepted.

Gogoi demanded that the government should take step to deduct the constituencies of Sivasagar, Golaghat and Dibrugarh districts.

He also asked the ruling party to arrange all-party meet and request the Election Commission to stop the process of delimitation.

Secondly, he urged that a special session of assembly should be arranged to discuss the delimitation process so that no constituencies would be deducted.

Delimitation is a periodical process conducted throughout the country, where the Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies of the states are reframed. The last delimitation in India started in 2002, and the basis was the census report of 2001. Till 2008, most of the states witnessed the completion of the delimitation process, baring Assam and a few other states of the northeast.

Coming to the context of Assam, the delimitation of 2002 was opposed in unison by various regional organisations, civil societies and political parties. Protests on the street also reverberated inside the state Assembly, and a resolution was taken not to continue the exercise. Notably, the then speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Tanka Bahadur Rai, sent a letter to the chairman of the delimitation commission on May 16, 2007. The letter, based on the all-party resolutions taken on May 11, 2007, urged the commission not to continue with the exercise.