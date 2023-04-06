Akhil Gogoi NIA Hearing: Court Posts Matter for April 25

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Thursday set April 25 for the next hearing in connection with two cases filed against Akhil Gogoi during the violent anti-CAA protests in Assam in December 2019.

Earlier today, Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi appeared before NIA court in connection with the anti-CAA protest.

The other suspects in the case, Dharjya Konwar, Bitu Sonowal and Manas Konwar, also appeared before the court in today’s hearing.

The court posted the matter for next hearing on April 25.

Gogoi, who appeared before the court today, alleged that the government was conspiring to keep him in jail during the Assam Assembly.

Earlier on March 20, the Supreme Court heard the bail plea of Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi against the cases filed against him by the NIA for allegedly inciting violence during the anti-CAA protests in Assam.

A bench comprising of justices V. Ramasubramanian and Pankaj Mittal heard the matter. However, the court reserved its judgment in the matter.

On March 3, the SC had extended Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi’s protection from arrest till March 13 in connection with a case related to anti-CAA protests and suspected links to Maoists.