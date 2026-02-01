Raijor Dal Unveils ‘New Assam’ Vision Ahead of 2026 Assembly Polls

As the assembly elections in Assam inch closer with every passing day, several political parties in the fray are coming up with their plans to grab the attention of the voters. On Sunday, the Raijor Dal, a regional party led by Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, released their election manifesto.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference today, the party laid down their targets for the upcoming polls, while issuing a list of promises it will fulfil and the work it will do for the people of Assam if voted to power.

In the manifesto titled ‘New Assam’, the party announced that it dreams of an Assam led by the indigenous people, where every citizen would be able to write their own destiny. The agenda of the Raijor Dal for the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections is not just a promise, but a firm commitment to achieving economic self-reliance through scientific agriculture, commerce, skill development for all citizens, small enterprises, and international-level tourism.

The party outlined a total of 23 strategies, highlighting that Assam will prosper into an agriculture-based economy with intensive farming across 12 months. Accordingly, the triple-crop agricultural revolution, freedom for farmers, storage in every block, bio-sovereignty, and minimum support price will be guaranteed by the government.

An ‘Assam Economic Task Force’ comprising global experts will be formed to ensure the GDP of the state doubles, while Assam will be turned into the Gateway to Southeast Asia, becoming a trading hub to ensure prosperity, the manifesto promised.

The Raijor Dal also promised to revolutionise the service sector of Assam, bring in skill development, heighten tourism and turn the state into a tourism hub of India, provide free quality education and health services and ensure land rights, protect the indigenous people and lay a strong foundation for the development of the state.

An illegal migrant-free Assam was also among the promises they mentioned. The party said that those identified as foreigners according to the March 24, 1971, cutoff date, will have their names removed from voter lists and expelled from the country. The Akhil Gogoi-led party also promised to continue to struggle against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

In line with its people-centric approach and a strong regional affiliation, the Raijor Dal further announced total development of the tea garden workers, a flood-free Assam, a federal Assam in federal India, smart, efficient and corruption-free administration, employee welfare through Old Pension Scheme for every regularized state government employee, massive embankment, women empowerment, revamped sports policy, contract-based recruitment of teachers for folk culture and sports, safety of Assamese people working in other states, resolution of all inter-state border issues, development of towns and metropolitans, investments in local businesses, and rationalization of government schemes to free “misused funds”.