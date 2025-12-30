Akhil Gogoi Slams Amit Shah, Calls BJP’s ‘Foreigner-Free Assam’ Promise a Myth

Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Tuesday sharply criticised the BJPfor attempting to revive the “foreigner-free Assam” narrative, calling it a false and unrealistic promise. Speaking at a press conference in Kaziranga, Gogoi said the party’s claims on deporting illegal immigrants were grossly exaggerated.

According to Gogoi, during Sarbananda Sonowal’s tenure (2016–2020), only 260 foreigners were deported, while under Himanta Biswa Sarma (2021–October 30, 2025), the figure was 1,416. Over 10 years, a total of 1,676 people were deported. “At this pace, one person every 2.06 days, it would take the BJP 22,575 years to deport the 40 lakh foreigners they claim exist in Assam,” Gogoi said.

He accused the BJP of misleading Assam’s voters by reviving old election rhetoric. “Even five more years in power will not make Assam ‘foreigner-free,’” Gogoi said, adding that the BJP’s promises of a flood-free, corruption-free, and crime-free Assam in 2016 remain unfulfilled.

The Raijor Dal president also highlighted the discrepancy in deportation figures compared to the Congress government under Tarun Gogoi, calling the BJP’s claims “purely political theatrics.”

Gogoi’s remarks came in response to Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent statements, urging Assam to give the BJP another five years to achieve a “foreigner-free” Assam. The leader reiterated that the people of Assam would no longer be misled by the BJP’s electoral rhetoric.

