Akhil Gogoi Urges Opposition Unity, Welcomes 300 Members as Raijor Dal Expands

President of Raijor Dal, Akhil Gogoi, urged opposition parties to unite ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections 2026, emphasizing that the party will seek constituencies without causing inconvenience to other opposition groups.

Advertisment

Speaking at a mass enrollment event in Lakhimpur on Saturday, Gogoi welcomed around 300 new members from various groups into the People’s Party. Among the new entrants was Dr. Harikanta Das, projected candidate and vice-president of the party for the Naoboicha constituency.

Gogoi highlighted the party’s growing influence in North Assam, particularly in constituencies such as Naoboicha, Dhemaji, Sissiborgaon, and Ranganadi, noting that these areas are increasingly coming under the People’s Party’s fold.

He stressed that early unification of opposition parties would be crucial for electoral success. “From the day the opposition platform emerges, the BJP’s hour will strike,” Gogoi asserted.

Raijor Dal is currently active in 42 constituencies, preparing its strategy and consolidating grassroots support. Addressing the role of the current government, Gogoi criticized Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that he is focused only on money and property, neglecting public welfare.

On communal matters, Gogoi accused the Chief Minister of fostering divisions between communities. “Those instigating Hindu-Muslim conflicts are none other than Himanta Biswa Sarma,” he stated.

Also Read: “CM Should Resign as Home Minister”: Akhil Gogoi After Karbi Anglong Unrest