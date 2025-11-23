All Assam Govt Employees Body to Launch Agitation Demanding Restoration of Old Pension Scheme

The All Assam Government Employees’ Association has announced a series of agitation programmes demanding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). The decisions were declared by the Association's President Dipen Sharma following the completion of the association’s executive meeting held on Sunday at the District Library Auditorium in Sivasagar.

The executive meeting resolved to intensify statewide agitation by uniting different organisations that support the reinstatement of OPS and oppose the National Pension System (NPS) and Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).

Agitation and Programme Schedule Announced

24 December 2025: Submission of memorandum to the Chief Minister through Deputy Commissioners and other district authorities.

25 November to 15 December 2025: Discussions with all organisations supporting OPS restoration to build united resistance.

2 January to 10 January 2026: Massive signature campaign across Assam. Teachers, employees, officials and workers will submit signed petitions to district associations, which will forward them to the Chief Minister.

28–31 January 2026: District-wise sit-in protests (dharna).

1 February 2026: Observation ofBlack Day and district-wide motorcycle rallies marking the anniversary of the OPS abolition in Assam in 2005.

The association said the agitation will intensify if no positive response comes from the government.

Association Criticises Government Over Delay

The Employees’ Association expressed strong resentment over the state government’s alleged lack of intention to resolve long-pending issues related to the earned leave of teachers. They stated that despite repeated assurances since 2011, no final decision has been implemented.

The association also recalled that during an official meeting on June 1, the Chief Minister, Education Minister, Chief Secretary and senior officials promised to finalise the matter in the next cabinet meeting, yet no action has been taken.

The Association demanded the immediate formation of the 8th Pay Commission and its implementation from January 2026.

40th Annual General Conference in Jorhat

The upcoming 40th Annual General Meeting of the All Assam Government Employees’ Association will be held in Jorhat on December 26, 27 and 28, 2025, hosted by Jorhat district with an extended programme.

