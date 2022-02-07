All Covid-19 Restrictions To Be Lifted From Feb 15: CM Sarma

Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that Covid-19 restrictions in the state will be relaxed from February 15.

Addressing the media at Janata Bhawan, CM Sarma said, “From February 15 onwards, all Covid-19 restrictions in the state will be withdrawn”.

He said, “Several elections will be held in Assam by April. All restrictions including night curfew will be lifted. Cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, etc will be able to function at full capacity ”.

However, the CM said that wearing masks will remain mandatory, while people attending meetings and entering cinema halls will have to be doubly vaccinated”.

Urging students to get vaccinated at the earliest, CM Sarma said, “Matriculation and Higher Secondary students about to appear for exams will have to mandatorily take vaccines”.

The CM also said that at the moment, there were no patients at the Sarusajai Covid care centre.

Speaking further, CM Sarma asked everyone to stay away from ‘Chanda’ or donation system, announcing that Bihu orginising committees will receive 1.5 Lakhs from the government. The criterion would be that the Bihu committees would have to be at least 10 years or older, he said.

The decisions were taken to encourage all enterprises hampered by the impact of Covid-19, the CM said, adding that there will be no restrictions during Bihu this time as the cultural integrity of the state was disrupted due to the pandemic.

Speaking about elections in the state, CM Sarma said, “The Election Commission will announce dates for municipality elections before February 10. The elections to Guwahati Municipal Corporation will be held in April.”

The Karbi autonomous council elections will also be held in April, the CM added.

He further said that urban development was the key for a developed state. All offices in each city will be in one place, CM Sarma said.

Laying out plans for development, he further said, “The deputy commissioner's office in Jorhat will be like the one in Amingaon. All districts will have a stadium and an auditorium. Small cities will get a 500-seater auditorium”.

He also announced the shifting of jails from the centre of cities.

In a bid to enable Municipal Corporation to function, officials from different categories including engineers will be brought under the state cadre, the CM said, adding that their remunerations will be paid by the government and they will be transferable.

Further elucidating the government’s plans, the CM said, “The idea is not to give any symbol in panchayat elections. Of course, we have to discuss it with everyone before that. All good people are requested to contest elections in municipal elections.”

He also urged all political parties including the BJP, Congress and AGP to hand tickets to deserving people for the Municipal elections.

CM Sarma said that the PM Urban Scheme has helped Assam to move forward. Everyone can buy land at a price less than the one fixed by the government. The government will not mind that, he said, adding that the government will be able to take the revenue at government price.

The decision was taken so that the common people could get the right price for their lands acquired by the government, the CM said.

The Assam CM also informed that the state transport department and electricity department were witnessing profits. Smart city traffic management will also get better very soon, he said.