Ambubachi Mela: WB Pilgrim Tests COVID-19 Positive

A pilgrim in Kamakhya Temple who visited Ambubachi Mela has tested positive for COVID-19. The pilgrim who came from West Bengal has been admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The person has been tested at Kamakhya Temple premises in which he came out positive.

Notably, thousands of pilgrims thronged to the temple for Ambubachi Mela which started on June 22. Moreover, the administration and the temple authorities have also imposed restrictions during Ambubachi in order to avoid surge in cases of COVID-19.

List of Restrictions Imposed

1. No lodging has been permitted in close proximity to the Kamkhya temple

2. No unauthorised food distribution services has been allowed either. The District Administration will be enabling food services at designated camps only in compliance with the guidelines. As of now, only dry fruits, biscuits, and drinking water are permitted.

3. Only vehicles associated with essential services, Kamakhya temples, and a few locals have been allowed to travel

4. No inter-district, long-distance buses including the ones under ASTC has been allowed to ply on D.G Road, M. G Road and T.R Phukan Road during the festival dates.

5. No good carrying heavy, medium and small commercial vehicles shall be allowed. However, three wheelers commercial good carrying vehicles will be allowed from 12 am to 6 am only.

6. No vehicles to ply on the newly constructed road from Pandu Ghat to Kamakhya Trinath Temple.

The Ambubachi festival is celebrated during monsoon in the belief of Goddess Kamakhya going through her annual cycle of menstruation at this time. The temple is closed for three days beginning from the seventh day of the “Ashadh” month of the Hindu calendar until the tenth day as part of traditional seclusion during menstruation. On the twelfth day, the doors are opened ceremonially and a big fair is held at the temple. It is believed that the fertility brought in by the Goddess will bless the devotees and nurture them.