Amit Shah to Arrive in Assam on Feb 20, Visit India-Bangladesh Border

As the assembly elections in Assam inch closer, political visits are on the rise. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who last visited the state on January 29, will again arrive on February 20, according to reports, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed a day-long programme on Saturday.

Shah, as per party sources, will visit the India-Bangladesh international border in Assam’s Cachar district on February 21. He will arrive at Natanpur village near the international border, the morning after his arrival.

His visit becomes significant as one of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) poll promises is to take action against illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

VVP In Natanpur

At Natanpur village on February 21, Shah will take part in the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP) event, a Government of India initiative to develop remote border villages and boost infrastructure, for national security purposes. It also aims to generate livelihood, promote tourism, cultural heritage, and skill development, and strengthen agriculture and allied sectors.

Natanpur lies in the Katigorah area of Cachar district of Assam and saw over 200 illegal migrants from Bangladesh as well as Myanmar being detained in recent years.

Ahead of the visit, Assam cabinet minister Kaushik Rai, Cachar district commissioner Ayush Garg, Border Security Force (BSF) officials and police reached the village to review security arrangements and preparations.