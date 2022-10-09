Amit Shah to Attend SPs Conference in Assam’s Dergaon Today

Union home minister Amit Shah will visit Dergaon in Assam's Golaghat district on Sunday to inaugurate the two-day conference of the superintendents of police to be held at the Police Training College.

The conference will be held at the newly constructed police conference hall at the Police Training College.

Strict security arrangements have been put in place for the two-day conference.

On Saturday, drugs weighing around 40,000 kg, which were confiscated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and agencies of the Northeastern states, were destroyed in the virtual presence of Amit Shah.

A total amount of 11,000 kg of drugs was destroyed in Guwahati along with another 8,000 kg of narcotics which were seized by the Assam government agencies.