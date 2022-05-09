Amit Shah to Inaugurate Several Projects in Assam

Union Home Minster Amit Shah will pay an inspection visit to the India-Bangladesh border at Mankachar in Assam at 10:30 am on Monday. He will sit in a discussion with the Border Security Force (BSF).

Shah arrived at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati on Sunday night for the two-day visit to inaugurate and launch several projects on completion of one year of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in Assam.

Shah will inaugurate the super-specialty hospital of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the evening.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah will be presenting the President's Colour award to Assam Police on May 10 in Guwahati for its exemplary service during the last 25 years. President's Colour, a special flag, is the highest honour to be given to any military or police unit in recognition of exceptional service rendered to the nation, both in peace and war.



In light of the occasion, Assam Police has chalked out a series of programmes which include a 'Ride of Pride rally' where eight bikers of the state police are riding through 27 districts to apprise people of the honour.

Shah will also participate in the party meeting on May 10 at Sankardev Kalashetra where he will launch several projects of Guwahati.

The ruling BJP is taking Shah’s visit as an opportunity to further strengthen its base ahead of next year’s panchayat election and 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

