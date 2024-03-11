Amit Shah To Visit Assam On March 14, Take Part In Political Rallies
Union home minister Amit Shah is set to visit Assam on March 14, announced state BJP President Bhabesh Kalita on Sunday.
Amit Shah will engage in party meetings and also address public gatherings during his visit ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
As a part of the campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Amit Shah will conduct rallies in Margherita in Tinsukia and Nazira in Sivasagar. On March 15, he will address a townhall program in Guwahati, informed Bhabesh Kalita.
This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent two-day visit to the state which included a night's stay in Kaziranga followed by a safari of the national park.
The Prime Minister arrived in Assam on Friday (March 8) and went straight to Kaziranga where he spent the night. Early next morning he took a safari and enjoyed the vast expanses of the Kaziranga National Park. Thereafter, PM Modi flew to Arunachal Pradesh where he dedicated a series of infrastructural projects to the people.
A busy day's schedule brought him back to Assam in Jorhat where he inaugurated the Lachit Borphukan 'Statue of Valour'. He then addressed a gathering there in presence of beneficiaries of the Lakhpati Didi scheme during which the PM also dedicated Rs 18,000 crores worth of projects to the people of Assam.
These visits by the BJP central leadership highlight the significance of Assam ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The fight for the crucial northeastern state is set to intensify in the coming weeks.