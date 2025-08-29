Amit Shah’s Assam Visit | Black Flags and Sharp Words From Opposition

Union Home Minister Amit Shah concluded his visit to Assam on Friday, but the trip triggered sharp criticism from opposition leaders, who accused the BJP government of failing on multiple fronts—from flood management to promises of a “flood-free Assam.”

Congress Raises Flood Concerns

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Gaurav Gogoi voiced strong disapproval of Shah’s visit, citing the severe flood situation in Guwahati the previous day. “Yesterday, we saw how much the people of Guwahati had to suffer due to floods. We recall when the Home Minister had once suggested that digging 50 large ponds in the Northeast could solve flood problems. Yet, yesterday, the entire city turned into a massive pond,” Gogoi said.

He questioned the effectiveness of the Union Home Ministry’s oversight, including the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) and the deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) funds. “While the central government releases extra flood and erosion relief funds to other states, Assam is consistently denied adequate support. We hope Amit Shah will respond to this,” Gogoi added. He further demanded sustainable, nature-based development, criticizing Assam’s focus on contractor-driven projects instead of long-term land and flood management solutions.

Raijor Dal Chief Hits Back on BJP’s Broken Promises

Akhil Gogoi, Raijor Dal chief and MLA, also slammed the minister, highlighting the BJP’s unfulfilled electoral promises. “The first promise BJP made in 2014 was a flood- and foreigner-free Assam. Yet yesterday, floods hit Guwahati, and the state still hosts over one crore undocumented immigrants, as even the CM admits. This proves BJP’s promises remain unfulfilled,” Akhil Gogoi said.

He accused Shah of treating the visit as a political event rather than a disaster assessment tour. “Instead of stepping into floodwaters to meet affected residents, the minister came to eat Borbhuj with Panchayat election winners. Assam’s people deserve accountability, but the government continues to prioritize politics over action,” he added.

Protests Erupt Across Assam

The opposition’s fury was reflected on the streets as well. In Sivasagar’s Dolmukh Chariali, members of the Tai-Ahom Yuva Parishad staged a protest, displaying black flags to express their dissent against Shah’s visit. The protesters condemned the Union Home Minister for failing to grant Scheduled Tribe recognition to six ethnic communities in Assam—a demand that has long fueled resentment among indigenous groups.

At Bata Point in Golaghat, the Tai-Ahom district committee joined the protest, asserting that unless the six communities are granted Scheduled Tribe status soon, the BJP would face stiff opposition in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. Chants of “BJP government go back.., recognition must be granted” resonated across the city, highlighting the growing frustration among Assamese communities.