Amritpal Singh, His Associate Hospitalized as Health Deteriorates

According to reports, another aide of Amritpal Singh who was serving jail term has also been admitted to the AMCH.
Prominent pro-Khalistan leader, Amritpal Singh who is currently lodged at the Dibrugarh Jail was admitted to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), sources said on Wednesday.

According to reports, another aide of Amritpal Singh who was serving jail term has also been admitted to the AMCH.

Sources said that the duo was suffering from several ailments including Epilepsy. They were admitted at the hospital after their health conditions deteriorated on Tuesday night.

Notably, Singh along with other detainees launched an indefinite hunger strike inside the Dibrugarh jail starting October 2023. Their protest is rooted in alleged restrictions on their chosen lawyer's access to them while in custody.

