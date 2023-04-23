Amritpal Singh Lands In Assam's Dibrugarh Ahead Of Imprisonment

Separatist leader of the outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’, Amritpal Singh landed in Dibrugarh in Assam at around 2.30 pm on Sunday after he was taken into custody following his surrender in Punjab.

Amritpal Singh had surrendered after crackdown against ‘Waris Punjab De’ went on for the past several weeks. Following his surrender he was to be brought here in Assam and kept at the Dibrugarh jail in a special flight under tight security arrangements.

It may be noted that several close aides of Amritpal Singh had been brought to the Dibrugarh jail and are currently lodged there in the high-security prison.

Earlier this morning, 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh surrendered to the police in Moga, Punjab after being on the run since March 18.

He was wanted by the police for his involvement in the storming of the Ajnala police station by his supporters to secure the release of an arrested associate. His wife, Kirandeep Kaur, on Thursday, was stopped at Amritsar airport while trying to board a flight to London.

Reports indicate that Singh will be transferred to Dibrugarh in Assam, where his eight associates, including his main aide Papalpreet Singh, are currently being held under the National Security Act. The Act allows for detention for up to a year without charge.

After Singh’s arrest Punjab police in a tweet wrote, “#AmritpalSingh arrested in Moga, Punjab. Further details will be shared by #PunjabPolice Urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, Don't share any fake news, always verify and share.”

Singh, who married UK-based Kirandeep Kaur in February this year, has been accused of promoting separatism and inciting violence in Punjab. His surrender comes after the police launched a crackdown on his supporters and associates in the state.

The police have begun the process of moving Singh out of Moga, and he will likely face charges related to his involvement in the Ajnala police station incident.