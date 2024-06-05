Amritpal Singh's Wife, Lawyer Visits Dibrugarh Jail after His Election Victory

The wife and lawyer of Jailed pro-Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh visited the Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam on Wednesday to meet him after his victory in the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
While speaking to media persons, Amritpal Singh's lawyer, Rajdev Singh Khalsa stressed that there is no other alternative but his release by the corporation of both Assam and Punjab governments.
Rajdev Singh Khalsa said, “The further strategy is of getting bail. The government has to release him, they have no alternative. Both governments will decide on releasing him. Amritpal Singh was making Punjab drug-free. The people have approved that his arrest was illegal and immoral by CM Bhagwant Mann-led government who termed it a law and order issue. His arrest was also termed as a Hindu-Sikh issue which was completely false. Therefore Singh should be released.”
Notably, Amritpal Singh won from the Khadoor Sahib seat by a whopping margin of 1,97,120 lakh votes, which is the highest by any winning candidate in Punjab in these polls. He secured a total of 4,04,430 votes, according to the ECI data.
The victory underscored the ascendance of radical sentiments, even as the Congress managed majority stake in these parliamentary polls winning 7 of the 13 seats in Punjab, down 1 seat since last time.
The pro-Khalistani leader was brought to the Dibrugarh Central Jail in April 2023. He is currently undergoing imprisonment with another nine accused in jail.