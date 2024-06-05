Amritpal Singh's Wife, Lawyer Visits Dibrugarh Jail after His Election Victory

Rajdev Singh Khalsa said, “The further strategy is of getting bail. The government has to release him, they have no alternative. Both governments will decide on releasing him. Amritpal Singh was making Punjab drug-free. The people have approved that his arrest was illegal and immoral by CM Bhagwant Mann-led government who termed it a law and order issue. His arrest was also termed as a Hindu-Sikh issue which was completely false. Therefore Singh should be released.”