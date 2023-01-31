AN2 Cabs to Replace Ola-Uber in Guwahati

With Ola-Uber which will go off-road from February 1, 2023, a new local-based taxi app will replace the company ‘AN2 Cabs’ for the convenience of the commuters.

The Ola-Uber cab service in Guwahati will be closed in Guwahati from tomorrow, this was decided by the All Assam Cab Mazdoor Sangha and All Guwahati Bike Taxi Operator Union.

The decision was taken by the association as the cab drivers have been exploited by the company since long.

The association informed that more than 18,000 vehicles are plying on the road under Ola- Uber cab service.

Meanwhile, the Rapido bike service will also be closed in the city, the bike taxi operator union said.

Earlier, in November last year, the cab drivers announced that they would not provide services to public until their demands are met.

The drivers also appealed the government to introduce new apps for their services.

Speaking to Pratidin Time Digital, a cab driver said, “Almost all the vehicles which are registered under Ola-Uber will be closed from tomorrow and will be registered under the new taxi app AN2 Cabs.”

“At first it was decided that the company will get a share of 15-20 percent of the total fare but they are exploiting the drivers and charge 50 percent of the total fare which becomes difficult for the drivers. We have to run a family with this only source of income other than giving the installment of the vehicle, servicing cost etc. If the company takes 50 percent we do not get anything in hand. Most of the drivers have to only feed the family with two times bread and butter with this income. We have children and parents to look after but we can’t afford it due to the expenses,” the driver added.

He further stated that the local based app which will replace the existing Ola-Uber will be more convenient for the commuters. The features will be good than Ola-Uber, he added.