Angry Mob Confront MLA Kamalakhya During Pijush Hazarika's Visit in Cachar

In a dramatic and unexpected turn of events, the visit of Assam's Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika to Katigorah was marred by violence against North Karimganj MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha. The incident, which unfolded in the presence of the minister, highlights growing tensions within the BJP ranks.
During Minister Hazarika's inspection of damaged sluice gates in the Barak region, MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, who recently defected from Congress to BJP, faced severe hostility from local public. Accusations of being a "Congress agent" led to a physical altercation, with Purkayastha being allegedly confronted by an angry mob. The situation escalated quickly, resulting in a scuffle between the locals and Purkayastha's team.
As per sources, the confrontation began when locals chanted slogans such as "Kamalakhya go back" and "Kamalakhya murdabad" (down with Kamalakhya). Senior party leaders, including DC Cachar Lakhipu MLA Kaushik Rai, were present during the altercation. Purkayastha, caught in the chaos, was forced to flee in a Water Resources Department vehicle to avoid further harm.
This incident reflects mounting discontent among certain politicians in Katigorah over Purkayastha's recent shift in allegiance and his ambitions to secure the BJP nomination for the 2026 elections.
Notably, Assam Minister for Water Resources, Information, and Public Relations, Pijush Hazarika, conducted an inspection today of several sluice gates along the Indo-Bangladesh border within the Katigorah assembly constituency in Cachar district.
The six sluice gates constructed by the Border Roads Organisation along the India-Bangladesh border in the Katigorah constituency have been managed by the Water Resources Department since 2022. Today, Minister Pijush Hazarika visited the Baleshwar and Foiska Sluice Gates, where he conducted a thorough inspection and engaged with divisional engineers and local residents to assess the gates' functionality and performance.