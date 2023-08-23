Animal Parts Including Rhino Horn Seized in Assam's Kaliabor; 5 Detained

The Special Task Force (STF), Guwahati detained five persons after a large quantity of wildlife animal parts including rhino horn were recovered from their possession during a late night operation in Assam’s Kaliabor on Tuesday.
Acting on intelligence inputs, the STF Guwahati conducted a raid in Jakhalabandha area that resulted in the recovery of elephant tusk, rhino horn and claws, horns and skulls of deer, and body parts of pangolin.
Meanwhile, the task force detained five persons in connection with the recovery of wildlife animal parts. The detainees have been identified as Ghaffar Qureshi, Wakil Qureshi, Saiful Islam, Ujjal Bora and A Sarma.
The police are currently interrogating the detainees to find more information and facts related to the seizure.