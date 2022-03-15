Another Employee of Cachar Paper Mill Dies, Toll Reaches 101

Another employee of defunct Cachar paper mill died in Hailakandi. With the death of the employee, the toll of the paper mill workers reached 101.

According to reports, the employee has been identified as 63-year-old Bazlul Hakim Laskar.

Laskar was a technician at Cachar paper mill and was suffering from prolonged diabetes and kidney-related ailments.

He couldn’t afford the treatment due to financial crisis as the paper mill becomes dysfunctional.

Lascar breathed his last on March 13. The mill employees have not been paid with their salaries for over four years.

Earlier in February, another employee of the mills, Manindra Chandra Das, 56, died of a severe heart attack.

Das was reportedly ill for the past two years but was still hoping to get his pending salary and dues cleared.

Both the Cachar Paper Mill at Panchgram in Hailakandi district and Nagaon Paper Mill at Jagiroad in Morigaon district have been non-functional since October 2015 and March 2017 respectively.

There were allegations that despite repeated pleas for the revival of the non-operational paper mills there were no steps and instead, the mills are now set to be sold off.

The death toll of the two paper mills has now touched 101.

