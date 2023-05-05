Another Person Detained in Connection to 105-Crore SCERT Scam

Yesterday, the CM’s Special Vigilance Cell launched a day-long interrogation of the two daughters of Sewali Sarma. However, they were allowed to go home after the interrogation ended.

According to reports, the 105-crore SCERT scam involves spending funds in the name of offering a Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) course under the Open Distance Learning (ODL) system. The alleged financial irregularities took place from 2017 to 2022. The sources revealed that Sewali Devi Sarma gave most of the contracts to her family members, including her in-laws. What is more surprising, according to the sources, is that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) numbers of many of these firms were fake.