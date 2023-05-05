Another Person Detained in Connection to 105-Crore SCERT Scam

The officials of the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell on Friday detained one more person in connection with the massive Rs 105 crores State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) scam.
The detained person has been identified as Sudit Shah. As per sources, Sudit Shah is an associate of Ajit Paul Singh, a contractor by profession who is another accused of the alleged scam.
Six people arrested earlier in connection with the massive scam were produced before the special judge’s court on Thursday. Suspended IAS officer Sewali Devi Sharma, who is the main accused, is still absconding. Those who were produced before the court included Congress leader Rajesh Joshi. The others were Lakhinarayan Sonowal, Jayanta Lahkar, Ramizuddin Ahmed, Saranga More and Rubul Ali.
After a prolonged interrogation by the CM’s vigilance cell since the morning hours of Wednesday, all of the persons involved in the case were arrested. Later, all of them were forwarded for a medical examination. Meanwhile, CM’s special vigilance cell launched a search operation at the residence of Sewali Devi Sharma; however, she reportedly escaped to avoid her arrest. On the other hand, Sewali Devi's second son-in law Ajit Paul Singh, a contractor by profession was also found to be absconding from his residence.
Yesterday, the CM’s Special Vigilance Cell launched a day-long interrogation of the two daughters of Sewali Sarma. However, they were allowed to go home after the interrogation ended.
According to reports, the 105-crore SCERT scam involves spending funds in the name of offering a Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) course under the Open Distance Learning (ODL) system. The alleged financial irregularities took place from 2017 to 2022. The sources revealed that Sewali Devi Sarma gave most of the contracts to her family members, including her in-laws. What is more surprising, according to the sources, is that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) numbers of many of these firms were fake.