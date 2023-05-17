Assam: Another PFI Member Arrested in Nagarbera

Continuing the operation against Popular Front of India (PFI) following the ban by the central government, one absconding member of the organization has been arrested in Nagarbera under Assam’s Kamrup district on Tuesday night.
The Officer-in-Charge of Nagarbera Police Station, Mirel Ahmed, carried out a raid and arrested the PFI member, identified as Abdul Rezzak Ali.
It is established that right after the centre imposed a ban on the organization, the member had been reportedly on the run. After several months, Abdul was arrested by the police.
Following the arrest, Abdul was sent to judicial custody today.
It may be mentioned that last year the Central government has banned the Popular Front of India (PFI), its associates, and its affiliates as an unlawful association with immediate effect for a period of five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) made the announcement through a notification issued late on Tuesday night, declaring "the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect".
Along with PFI, the ban is also imposed on its fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF). Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as an "unlawful association".